Letter: AZ GOP and abortion
The good voters of AZ voted Democratic for twoout of two statewide contests. Not to mention returning a Democratic majority to the House. The AZ GOP response, in the form of Rep Blackman from Snowflake and HB 2650, is an extreme bill that would criminalize women for exercising their constitutional rights. Is it the AZ GOP's goal to be irrelevant? Outlawing abortions would be just as effective as outlawing marijuana,. Abortions have been happening for at least a thousand years and are going to continue for the next thousand, regardless of what government does or doesn,t do. If the GOP were serious about reducing abortions they would propose doubling the Planned Parenthood budget.

Dave Bertagnoli

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

