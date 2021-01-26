 Skip to main content
Letter: AZ GOP Downslide
So the AZ GOP has chosen to censure Ducey, McCain, and Flake for thinking. Rather than toeing the line. It seems to me that weighing issues and options is essential to making decisions that leave one satisfied with their participation in the election process regardless of the outcome.

While I'd disagree with these three generally, kudos for their thoughtfulness in repudiating Trump and his un-American minions.

The AZ GOP must feel it's 'our way or the highway'. Or maybe 'Trump's way or the highway?' Thumbing their noses at the basic principles of democracy.

Perhaps the AZ GOP will continue down this path and damage the future of the party even further?

Here's hoping!

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

