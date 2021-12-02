Letter: Az. Gov. race

Kari Lake “vs” Katie Hobbs, Kari was a news anchor, Katie is our current Sec. of State. Reminds me when our GOP chose Jan Brewer as their candidate, she was a hair dresser. Kari is a Trump favorite and she is pushing “The Big Lie”. In doing this, she is tearing down our Democracy! And guess what, she knows what she’s doing, and is OK with it. Az. has been in the National News for our “Sham Audit”, now we have an extreme, conspiracy, believer, in Trump, as our
GOP candidate.
Dem’s, you have so much to work with, here. Don’t waste it!
Mary Bradley
Northeast side
