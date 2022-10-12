Letter: AZ. GOVENOR RACE

Let’s compare: Katie Hobbs, experienced Arizona Secretary of State vs. Kari Lake whose experience is reading lines written by others on TV. Katie Hobbs is knowledgeable about how this state works. Kari Lake was first a Republican, then switched to a Democrat aligned with President Obama, now Republican again. Her political affiliation seems to flow with who can benefit her ambition. Her endorsement by Trump seems to be all she needs to get the votes of Trump Republicans. Her lack of experience doesn’t matter . Vote for Katie Hobbs for governor, the experienced and accomplished candidate.