Letter: AZ Is in the National Spotlight
Letter: AZ Is in the National Spotlight

No matter which side we voted for in November 2020 all Americans should understand that election postmortems are critical to assuring that we trust the democratic process, dismissing today’s divisive rhetoric and embracing our most important uniting principle.

In Arizona we have the only high-profile audit currently being conducted and the nation is watching. I say we must continue forward, and yes, we will have issues with the findings, and then we should audit those conclusions and the concluders because democracy demands truth.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

