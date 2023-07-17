As the mother of a transgender daughter, I view this law as a slap in the face of cisgender girls and women. It implies that cisgender women are inferior to cisgender men in all sports and that winning is the only possible benefit from participation. It also implies that no matter what your height, weight, drive, heart, hard work, and ambition are, you won't be able to win if there isn't a "level" playing field, "level" defined only as cisgender. Title IX should take precedence over any state law. Title IX allows women to be on cisgender men's football teams (like kickers). If it weren't for Title IX, cisgender girls wouldn't be allowed in any sports because sports aren't "lady-like." Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in tennis back in 1974. Cisgender women are just as good, if not better, than cisgender men in many sports. Rather than making broad generalizations of any kind, let's look at individual talent, hormone levels, and training time before excluding transgender athletes.