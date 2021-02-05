Letter: AZ Leadership is Lacking in Judgement

Funny how the Republicans continue to complain about their rights (to not wear masks, not social distance, eat in restaurants, work out in gyms ect.). On the other hand they are working hard at making it extremely difficult to allow people to their right to vote (example: Needing a notary for mail-in votes). Biggs is an embarrassment, and he and his cronies are responsible for many deaths, including Republicans in the state of Arizona. Trump is gone, and Ducey is too weak so time for us to shift the blame and vote out the AZ Republican leadership. We need Arizona to heal.
Linda Rodriquez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.