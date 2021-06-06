Letter: AZ legislators OK ban on 'critical race theory' training for public workers

As an active voter in the youth community, I am appalled that any attempt to undermine critical race theory is allowed today!
Growing up, we are told by our legislators that voting is important and we must be active participants of our democracy. Yet, our representatives are constantly voting in favor of moneyed interests and denying the people what they want. How can some of our constituents still have this outdated ideology?
This only shows me how urgent it is to pass something like the For the People Act. I am not alone in this thinking as well. Many young people in Arizona are tired of being misrepresented and misled. We want to progress as a society, and that cannot be done if we try to erase the past and it’s ongoing repercussions! We just want basic human decency. I hope others will join in pressuring congress to pass HR 1, S1 the For the People Act to ensure that our democracy is free from this corruption.
Brandon Ortega
Downtown
