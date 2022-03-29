Letter: AZ Legislature Hypocrisy

Watching Wednesday’s (March 9) judicial committee hearing at the capital, I am struck by the blatant hypocrisy of the Republicans who, on one bill, claim that “all life matters” (15 week abortion bill) and on another bill (the anti-trans medical care bill) evidently prefer that only “certain” lives matter. It’s not OK to abort a fetus, but it’s OK to put a transgender child’s life in danger? To withhold medical care that is life-saving? And the real hypocrisy is that Republicans claim they are actually “saving” that child’s life, when we all know they want transgender children to disappear. Please remember these hypocrites in November: Finchem, Blackman, Carter, Nguyen, Parker, Pingerelli. And advocate for ALL children’s lives by voting for ACTUAL pro-life candidates.
Dee Leuzinger
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.