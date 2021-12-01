 Skip to main content
Letter: AZ Legislature & "weaponization"
Letter: AZ Legislature & "weaponization"

Mr. Hoffman's latest diatribe has to be a bad joke on his part. He accuses AZ Democrats of "weaponizong" the initiative process. That would be cute, except that it's the GOP Legislative majorities who are passing horrible legislation disguised as "budget reconciliation".

AZ voters have sided with the petitioners in so many circumstances because the GOP leadership in this state keeps trying to push garbage through in a broken process ( see the latest AZ Supreme Court rulings). If they would spend more time funding education, roads, water infrastructure, etc. and LESS time on election audits, telling schools what NOT to teach, and devising ways to keep counties & local governments from their rightful share of state revenues. This would negate the need for ANY citizens to have to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures to stop this legislative foolishness.

Steve Poe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

