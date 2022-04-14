 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Az legislature

The Arizona legislature’s proposal to exempt firearms and ammunition from state sales tax because firearms, like groceries, are essential is absurd. Citizens Defense League lobbyist Dave Koop suggested that by eliminating the sales tax on gun purchases, some low income families wouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and buying a gun.

I suggest that if we exempt firearms purchases from sales tax because guns are essential, then we should also eliminate sales tax from clothing purchases. I believe it’s against the law to go naked in public; furthermore, clothing is necessary for protection against the elements.

Just one more example of our state’s growing reputation for ignorance and shame.

Sharon Olbert

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

