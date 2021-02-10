Letter: AZ legislature

Well isn't it just hunky dory, the AZ legislature has sooo much time on their hands, instead of doing something worthwhile like planning for more COVID vaccinations, they can write seditionist bills to 'steal' voters rights elect a president. It wasn't bad enough that a republican wife presented a case where there would be one vote per household, that being the husband. Oh I forgot women's suffrage means nothing and women are too stupid to understand! Now it appears nobody in the state of AZ is smart enough to vote properly, so those humble, Mensa-like legislators think they should override voters, state officials, the judiciary and cast real meaningful votes for president. What an amazing concept.
Can we humble voters now cast out these idiots and find some people who have read and understand the Constitution of the United States of America to be real leaders. Come on!
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.