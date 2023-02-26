Re: the Feb. 19 article "AZ bill places new financial burden on wind and solar projects."

Recently the Star reported on a State legislative effort to compensate ranchers for the loss of grazing rights on State lands when another business use outbids them. The article pointed out that existing State law requires, generally, awarding access to the highest bidder to garner revenue for public needs, such as education. This bill would penalize the non-grazing bidder forcing it to compensate the rancher in perpetuity.

When I was in grade school we were taught that a free market ensures the most efficient use of investment capital. So in a free market economy the government is not supposed to prop up less efficient businesses. Put another way, our country as a whole benefitted when government did not step in and subsidize the buggy industry when the auto industry was emerging.

The discipline of “economics” should be mandatory in education, and might be a good addition for Legislator indoctrination.

Jim Greene

Marana