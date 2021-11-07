Letter: Az mine inspector signs off …

 Skip to main content
Re: the Oct. 31 article "Mine mitigation pitch wins an OK."

No surprise here, the Arizona mine inspector’s office has signed off on Hudbay Minerals Inc.(not locally owned )reclamation plan for the Santa Rita Mts. despite concerns that is woefully inadequate and does little to address issues involving water quality and Sonoran desert protection. To celebrate this enlightening decision I propose the States motto be changed from “God Enriches” to “Welcome to Arizona - where the mines get what the mines want, especially if your from another country.”

Richard Govern

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

