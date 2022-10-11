 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AZ now has a new 15 week abortion law

An AZ State Appellate Court overruled a Pima County Judge's decision on abortion. That decision had re-instated a total ban on abortion from early statehood. Now the new 15 week abortion law, recently passed by the Republican controlled legislature and signed by Governor Ducey, will take effect. But that will not satisfy Democrat Progressives, including Katie Hobbs, who want no limits on abortion including into the third trimester. I oppose abortion, but think the 15 week ban is a middle ground for those who oppose and support abortion. At 15 weeks, an ultrasound shows a developed baby. As per parenting.firstcry.com., the ultrasound can show the baby grimacing, frowning, smiling and squinting. Arms and legs can be moving too. Pro-abortion rights women want the right to kill this innocent developing human being, saying "my body my choice." Nobody has the moral right to kill an innocent human being. I hope AZ's new abortion law takes the steam out of the Democrats' sordid one issue campaign.

Janice DeAngelo

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

