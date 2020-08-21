Letter: AZ Police Endorse Trump

The article in the notebook section on 8/14 contained this statement by the president of the Arizona Police Association. "these liberal, socialist elected officials have essentially told their constituents that law and order is no longer a priority. Essentially folks they're letting the inmates run the asylum."
Notice the disdain for the duly elected officials who oversee the police forces. The cities, counties and states over which they preside are "asylums" and constituents "inmates"
These "dog whistle" words drip with inherent bias racial and otherwise and negatively impact the "few bad apples" idea we all want to believe. The endorsement of Trump is the associations right but so is the freedom of citizens to demonstrate peaceably and to have racial equality. I fully support the police in the dangerous job of protecting the community in accordance with the law. but feel the quoted statement doesn't help with community support.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
