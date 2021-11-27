 Skip to main content
Letter: AZ power sources
Letter: AZ power sources

Coal is the largest CO2 emitter on the planet and the single biggest contributor to climate change and yet Arizona has 16 coal fired power plants still operating. Why is this the case when Arizona has a plentiful and easily available source of non renewable energy, the sun?

I’m tired of the people in this state who control our energy grid relying on an obsolete and dangerous source of fuel when they can switch to solar and make it cheaper and more available to individuals and builders. We have solar panels and pay only $20 a month every month. Change needs to happen or Arizona will become unlivable.

Csrolun Wayland

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

