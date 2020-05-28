Letter: AZ PUA needs end-user testing!

Today I tried the new Arizona DES website for pandemic unemployment benefits. I quickly met technical and content-related issues. There were no instructions on how to save or not save my application, what browsers work, or even if I could use the back and forward browser arrows. Then, while I thought I was prepared with the required self-employment content like 2019 income, the system required QUARTERLY income amounts, so I had to recalculate my numbers while hoping not to get timed out. Next, after uploading my 1099s and other self-employment documentation, I encountered confusing transitions between screens. For example, I was asked to supply employment history and taken to a screen that searched employers by FEIN or legal name. Since I am self-employed the system could not find me. This process and system needed vetting and end-user testing by self-employed and gig workers.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
