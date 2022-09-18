Letter: AZ Public Education

Recently you published two Opinion columns submitted by Tucson residents about the failure of State political leaders to support public education. This is to offer support to the citizens/voters who have recognized the folly of the State’s policies, which have resulted in Arizona providing less financial support to public schools than almost all states in the Union and, the “bottom line”, students performing poorly on standardized tests.

What motivates State policymakers to deprioritize public education is a mystery. Hostility to public employees? Lack of concern with marginalized peoples? But they miss the implication which adversely affects all of us. For the State to attract employers and and new residents we need a vibrant economy. Sound public education is integral to a healthy economy.

While public education has this economic importance, I note the AZ business community seems AWOL from the discussion. That is not true in many prosperous states, and is a disservice to its stakeholders.

Jim Greene

Marana