 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: AZ Public Education

  • Comments

Recently you published two Opinion columns submitted by Tucson residents about the failure of State political leaders to support public education. This is to offer support to the citizens/voters who have recognized the folly of the State’s policies, which have resulted in Arizona providing less financial support to public schools than almost all states in the Union and, the “bottom line”, students performing poorly on standardized tests.

What motivates State policymakers to deprioritize public education is a mystery. Hostility to public employees? Lack of concern with marginalized peoples? But they miss the implication which adversely affects all of us. For the State to attract employers and and new residents we need a vibrant economy. Sound public education is integral to a healthy economy.

While public education has this economic importance, I note the AZ business community seems AWOL from the discussion. That is not true in many prosperous states, and is a disservice to its stakeholders.

People are also reading…

Jim Greene

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whos…

Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding expo…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Ar…

Letter: growth/water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News