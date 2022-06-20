Letter: Az. Red Flag Law article 6-6-22

Sincere thanks to the political group opposed to ANY red flag gun laws in AZ for revealing exactly who they are in the Star article 6-6-22. Now the people who believe in rational firearms safety measures must finally realize the level of rabid devotion to gun worship they are up against. That is; people willing to back policies guaranteed to promote the continued slaughter of school children and other innocents. Every excuse they offer to oppose sensible safety measures is a red herring or warmed over rubbish blaming mental illness , or else insisting that teachers be armed guards and EMTs, blah blah blah. Any legislator so cowardly that he throws in with patently obvious fraudulent nonsense needs to be removed from office now. Call the out and vote them out.