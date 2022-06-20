 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Az. Red Flag Law article 6-6-22

  • Comments

Sincere thanks to the political group opposed to ANY red flag gun laws in AZ for revealing exactly who they are in the Star article 6-6-22. Now the people who believe in rational firearms safety measures must finally realize the level of rabid devotion to gun worship they are up against. That is; people willing to back policies guaranteed to promote the continued slaughter of school children and other innocents. Every excuse they offer to oppose sensible safety measures is a red herring or warmed over rubbish blaming mental illness , or else insisting that teachers be armed guards and EMTs, blah blah blah. Any legislator so cowardly that he throws in with patently obvious fraudulent nonsense needs to be removed from office now. Call the out and vote them out.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Letter: Republican Political Ads

Unfortunately I have come to expect Republican political ads to sell fear. This year they are all telling me that we are overrun by undocument…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News