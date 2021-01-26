Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate seats and still voted to keep the leader who guided them to defeat. A business would have sought wise counsel on how to regroup after such failure. They instead censured two intelligent, decent, popular Republicans who could assist a turnaround effort. They continue to dismiss critical tools for growth and success: science, facts and decency. This has left them bereft of talent in their ranks. Finally, they have damaged their most important asset, their image of conservatism and professionalism, by embracing insurrectionists and minimizing of Covid 19. It is going to be very hard for them to reestablish the good will needed to win elections. I absolutely do not understand this level of self-sabotage.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.