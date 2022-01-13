Letter: AZ Republicans & Election Integrity

Re: the Jan. 9 article "As lawmakers convene, election laws loom large."
Sunday's article about all the election bills Arizona legislators want to pass shows how nearly laughable their focus is. They’ve already gotten rid of the Permanent Early Voter List. They want to make mail in ballots almost impossible to use — like requiring they be hand delivered! They continue to act as if they believe the Big Lie about the 2020 election being stolen. Has any journalist asked them on the record how they themselves managed to be re-elected in their own districts, sometimes by large margins in that stolen election? I would love to hear their convoluted logic as to how only part of a ballot was a sham.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.