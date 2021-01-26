Letter: AZ Republicans

Kelli Ward and her vindictive Republicans have given us Independents another compelling reason to vote Democratic. They show blind support for a traitorous, incompetent president by censoring outstanding reasonable and intelligent members of their own party, people most Arizonians admire for their independence and courage. As my mother would say, Kelli Ward's followers have publicly "thrown away their brains" and made AZ Republicans a national joke.
Ellen OBrien
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.