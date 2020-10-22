Letter: AZ Senate Debate

I looked forward to the debate for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Martha McSally. I wanted to see an exchange of ideas and positions that would rise above the muck of the Senator's attack ads. No such luck. Despite the best efforts of the moderators, it was an ugly and unproductive event. Neither side "won" in my opinion, but the Senator was unbecoming of her office as she repeatedly called her opponent "Counterfeit Kelly". Totally uncalled for. He referred to her throughout as Senator McSally. One would think that she would recognize that character assassination did not win her the seat against Senator Sinema. Why does she feel it's appropriate now?
Alan Hadfield
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
