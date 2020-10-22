 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ Senate Debate
View Comments

Letter: AZ Senate Debate

I looked forward to the debate for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Martha McSally. I wanted to see an exchange of ideas and positions that would rise above the muck of the Senator's attack ads. No such luck. Despite the best efforts of the moderators, it was an ugly and unproductive event. Neither side "won" in my opinion, but the Senator was unbecoming of her office as she repeatedly called her opponent "Counterfeit Kelly". Totally uncalled for. He referred to her throughout as Senator McSally. One would think that she would recognize that character assassination did not win her the seat against Senator Sinema. Why does she feel it's appropriate now?

Alan Hadfield

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News