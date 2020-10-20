 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ Senate Seat Debate
View Comments

Letter: AZ Senate Seat Debate

Martha McSally lost my vote during the debate with Mark Kelly. She could not answer a question without using buzz words and disparaging remarks about President Obama. Calling Mark Kelly “counterfeit Kelly” was neither cleaver nor compelling. Martha McSally continued to throw out names of representatives of other states for reasons known only to her. Her performance in this debate demonstrates that she is unable to rationally work with anyone who has opinions other than her own. Mark Kelly answered questions clearly and stated unequivocally that he would work with both parties to ensure the needs of Arizonans are met.

Please join me in supporting Mark Kelly.

Judy Gillies

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News