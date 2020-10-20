Letter: AZ Senate Seat Debate

Martha McSally lost my vote during the debate with Mark Kelly. She could not answer a question without using buzz words and disparaging remarks about President Obama. Calling Mark Kelly “counterfeit Kelly” was neither cleaver nor compelling. Martha McSally continued to throw out names of representatives of other states for reasons known only to her. Her performance in this debate demonstrates that she is unable to rationally work with anyone who has opinions other than her own. Mark Kelly answered questions clearly and stated unequivocally that he would work with both parties to ensure the needs of Arizonans are met.
Please join me in supporting Mark Kelly.
Judy Gillies
Oro Valley
