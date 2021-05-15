Letter: AZ Senate
- Tim O'Connor, Southeast side
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
AZ State Democrats and Biden's USDOJ are now worried about the integrity of the recount underway in Maricopa County. They want onsite observer…
America held a presidential election last November and my side lost. Here in Arizona the GOP questioned whether voters’ choices had been accur…
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered AZDPS to protect Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her family after she has received death threats because of the…
Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…
Franklin said the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but now there is another one: the pro-Trump outfit conducting the so-called vo…
There is only one purpose for the recount of Maricopa County ballots: to change the honest outcome to one desired by Trumpeteers, by disallowi…
Let’s see if I have this story straight. The Republican Party runs the State of Arizona. The governor and the statehouse are under Republican …
Arizona has quite a collection of vanity license plates -- Arizona Historical Society, Horseless Carriage, Southwest PGA (Golf), and Thunderbi…
The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…
The AZ Daily Star is a Democrat progressive biased publication. They are entrenched in structural racial "inequalities." A few weeks ago, the …
Comments may be used in print.