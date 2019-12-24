Letter: AZ Senators Unite to Destroy Jobs, Communities, Wildlife

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, Democrat and Republikook united to build Interstate 11. Which will export American jobs to Mexico (with help from Trump's new NAFTA), destroy working class communities and wildlife in Avra Valley, threaten Tucson's water supply, wipe out jobs along the I-10 corridor, steal jobs from US west coast ports to go to Guaymas, enrich cronies like Diamond Ventures and the Cardon Family. At a cost of billions of taxpayer dollars. And with no oversight since the Trump Administration cut a deal with ADOT to let them, and not the Feds, oversee their proposed impacts under EPA rules, the fox in charge of the chicken house! Yikes!
Despite overwhelming opposition from the tens of thousands living in the Avra Valley, the City of Tucson, environmentalists and anyone with common sense. Who do our elected officials represent? We, the People, or wealthy contributors?
Albert Lannon
Picture Rocks
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.