Letter: AZ should prioritize ages 65 - 74 for COVID-19 vaccine

While it is great news that Arizona will vaccinate seniors 75 and older before essential workers, the 65-74 age group should also be included. Why? The most important goal in a pandemic should be reducing death. Our humanity is measured by our commitment to preserving life. Over 21% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths have occurred in people age 65-74 (current CDC statistics.) Leaving out this population from early inoculation smacks of a purely political compromise to placate businesses who reportedly lobbied strongly for early inoculation. Frontline essential workers are owed a huge debt by society, but not an unethical jump to the front of the line when death rates in the working population are much less: a little over 1% of deaths occurred in the 35-44 cohort, for example. Europe, England and Mexico are among those following WHO recommendations to vaccinate all elders first. The U.S., and by extension, the States, have made a poor decision based on politics, not science and ethics.
Eileen Crawford
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.