 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ should prioritize ages 65 - 74 for COVID-19 vaccine
View Comments

Letter: AZ should prioritize ages 65 - 74 for COVID-19 vaccine

While it is great news that Arizona will vaccinate seniors 75 and older before essential workers, the 65-74 age group should also be included. Why? The most important goal in a pandemic should be reducing death. Our humanity is measured by our commitment to preserving life. Over 21% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths have occurred in people age 65-74 (current CDC statistics.) Leaving out this population from early inoculation smacks of a purely political compromise to placate businesses who reportedly lobbied strongly for early inoculation. Frontline essential workers are owed a huge debt by society, but not an unethical jump to the front of the line when death rates in the working population are much less: a little over 1% of deaths occurred in the 35-44 cohort, for example. Europe, England and Mexico are among those following WHO recommendations to vaccinate all elders first. The U.S., and by extension, the States, have made a poor decision based on politics, not science and ethics.

Eileen Crawford

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News