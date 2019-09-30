Last summer I went to a local care home to recuperate from intestinal surgery. I was put in a room and left there until the next morning. I was on a special diet but was brought meals I couldn't eat. I sent them back but another meal was never brought. I asked and was told "Old lady, you should eat what we bring you." My daughter brought me food. I ate crackers, applesauce and ice cream the next 10 days and lost 13 pounds. My daughter also had to bathe me . They tested my blood every few hours for insulin. I am not diabetic. An aide did tend to my incision daily. That is a law. They are warned of inspection dates and get things in order then. The horses they brag about are better cared for than the patients. God help if you are sent there. I'll die first.
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.