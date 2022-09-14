 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AZ Star Content Change

My wife and I are very unhappy about the changes showing in the paper today. Several of our favorite cartoons are missing, as are the familiar crossword puzzles that are not too difficult.

One of the cartoons we like - Pickles- was there, but so small that it was difficult to read.

We don't want to spend more time looking at the computer. Would much rather sit at the table in the morning with coffee, read the paper and discuss the contents. We have been subscribers since 2004, but these changes, along with others made earlier, make us think about stopping our subscription. Hope you will re- consider.

We read the paper every day and like the editorials and reader opinions. Seems like more advertising than formerly, but that is OK if it keeps the paper going. Sunday editions are especially enjoyable and maybe it would be best for us to limit our subscription to Sunday in order to save some money. We will consider doing that in the future.

Other cartoons we liked were Lola, Crankshaft, Grand Avenue, Bizarro, Dilbert and Rubes.

Sunday paper has several sections that we like including the Parade Magazine that we read every week.

Roger Oravetz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

