Letter: AZ Star has lost its credibility with Democrat and marijuana endorsement

Whatever credibility the AZ star had was lost when it overwhelmingly endorsed Democrats for public office and endorsed legalizing marijuana. The Star has always been known for its Democrat bias, but went full blast this time. I think motivated by hate for Trump and power for Democrats in Congress to implement their leftist agenda, which the Star agrees with. Apparently not caring about and disregarding its own objectivity and credibility with readers. As a result, it has lost both. It is fully known now as a Democrat paper that does reporting through that biased prism. Will the Star take any responsibility when the first vehicle homicide occurs after marijuana legalization caused by an impaired driver? Would they even report that?
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
