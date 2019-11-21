Recently, AZ Star Editor Sarah Gassen did an article wherein she disclosed that 9 out of 10 letters sent to the Editor were from Democrat liberals. meaning only 1 in 10 submitted by Republican conservatives. Because of that wide disparity, the Star allows for more submissions from the same conservative writers. That only seems fair. Many conservatives long ago stopped subscribing and reading the Star for its perceived liberal bias. Since day 1 of Trump's Presidency, the Star's Letters to the Editor section have been overwhelmingly filled with hate for him, calling him a dictator, comparing him to Hitler and Stalin, etc. All passing the screening of the Star's Editorial staff. The Star requires conservative writers to add supporting documentation, i.e., verifying web links to news stories or statistics supporting their assertions. But does that same standard apply to liberals? Any letter sent in supporting Trump or his policies is attacked and ridiculed by liberal readers in the Star's online edition's "Comments" section. All evidence of who they are.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.