Letter: AZ Star's endorsement of Mark Kelly

The AZ Star, run by Progressive Democrats like Sarah Gassen and Jill Jordan Spitz, predictably endorsed Mark Kelly for Senate. They endorsed all Democrats for Congress in 2018. The Star said McSally aligns too much with Trump. Well, she is a Republican. Hasn't Sinema aligned with Chucky Schumer? The Star neglected to mention how Kelly became wealthy from corporate speaking fees or the sweetheart $15 million loan he received from Pima County for World View that has never fulfilled its promises. Or national security concerns by Chinese investments into it. The Star is being disingenuous in claiming as 'hypothetical" Democrat majority control of the Senate would end the filibuster. They fully know the plan, for SCOTUS too! The Star did not mention Kelly's support for providing millions here illegally with citizenship, his support for banning legally purchased semi-automatic rifles and high capacity magazines, or his support for Biden's huge tax increases and government spending. The Star needs to be honest with its readers and admit they are Democrat biased!
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!