 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ Star's endorsement of Mark Kelly
View Comments

Letter: AZ Star's endorsement of Mark Kelly

The AZ Star, run by Progressive Democrats like Sarah Gassen and Jill Jordan Spitz, predictably endorsed Mark Kelly for Senate. They endorsed all Democrats for Congress in 2018. The Star said McSally aligns too much with Trump. Well, she is a Republican. Hasn't Sinema aligned with Chucky Schumer? The Star neglected to mention how Kelly became wealthy from corporate speaking fees or the sweetheart $15 million loan he received from Pima County for World View that has never fulfilled its promises. Or national security concerns by Chinese investments into it. The Star is being disingenuous in claiming as 'hypothetical" Democrat majority control of the Senate would end the filibuster. They fully know the plan, for SCOTUS too! The Star did not mention Kelly's support for providing millions here illegally with citizenship, his support for banning legally purchased semi-automatic rifles and high capacity magazines, or his support for Biden's huge tax increases and government spending. The Star needs to be honest with its readers and admit they are Democrat biased!

Aida Reed

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News