Letter: AZ Star's opposition to border wall jeopardizes migrant lives

Every week there is an anti border wall article done by the Star. Whether it's monsoon rains destroying dirt roads, impacts to the terrain, underground water usage, questions about the contactor, etc. All negative attacking the wall. But the Star ignores professional border law enforcement experts who say it is a positive border security element. The Star just reported about a corrupt Border Patrol Agent whose job was monitoring surveillance cameras for smugglers and illegal migrants. A border wall eliminates the need for such human monitoring. A wall deters and impedes illegal entry which occurs primarily through the ports of entry. Let's see Star reporter Curt Prendergast go over, under or through the wall! By opposing the wall, the Star endangers the lives of people trying to enter illegally. There have already been thousands who perished in the dangerous desert trying to do so. Does the Star understand the border wall can potentially save migrant's lives? The Star should put their hate for Trump aside and support saving migrant lives.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
