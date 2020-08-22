 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ Star's opposition to border wall jeopardizes migrant lives
View Comments

Letter: AZ Star's opposition to border wall jeopardizes migrant lives

Every week there is an anti border wall article done by the Star. Whether it's monsoon rains destroying dirt roads, impacts to the terrain, underground water usage, questions about the contactor, etc. All negative attacking the wall. But the Star ignores professional border law enforcement experts who say it is a positive border security element. The Star just reported about a corrupt Border Patrol Agent whose job was monitoring surveillance cameras for smugglers and illegal migrants. A border wall eliminates the need for such human monitoring. A wall deters and impedes illegal entry which occurs primarily through the ports of entry. Let's see Star reporter Curt Prendergast go over, under or through the wall! By opposing the wall, the Star endangers the lives of people trying to enter illegally. There have already been thousands who perished in the dangerous desert trying to do so. Does the Star understand the border wall can potentially save migrant's lives? The Star should put their hate for Trump aside and support saving migrant lives.

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News