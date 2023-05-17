Really? Tell that to the ranchers on the border and the people in Yuma who have already been overrun with historic numbers of migrants entering illegally. Where has Steller been for the last two years? Maybe he should interview Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin for a reality check? Steller has no interest in doing that. Why, because I believe he and the Star tacitly approve of Biden's border policies. Steller and his comrade Curt Prendergast regularly attacked Trump's border policies like building the wall, Remain in Mexico, Zero Tolerance, etc. Steller was critical of Title 42. I think the AZ Star, run by Progressive Democrats, approves of the millions who have entered illegally, thinking they have a right to come here and will become future Democrat voters. It shows by their their lack of doing critical stories about it. Ironically, Biden is now adopting Trump's "inhumane" border policies.