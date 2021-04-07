Letter: AZ Star's Tim Steller wrong, border panic NOT overblown

The AZ Star's Tim Steller did a column, "Signs show border panic overblown, politically motivated." At the time he was in part basing that on Border Patrol stats of 100,000 migrants encountered at the border in February, many Central American families and unaccompanied children. Steller cited other past Februaries with similar numbers, but not February 2020 under Trump when there were 30,000. Steller said journalists were being duped by border danger stories. Since then, the Border Patrol released preliminary stats for March, showing 171,700 migrants were encountered of which 18,000 were unaccompanied children, double the numbers from February and setting a record. There is the video of smugglers dropping two young migrant girls over the border wall, reports of a six month old baby thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers and rescued by Texas officers, and a nine year old girl drowning. Does Tim Steller still think the border panic is overblown, politically motivated and the news media being duped with border danger stories?
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.