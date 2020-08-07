Letter: AZ Star's 'Tucson police: 4 arrested during protest near Reid Park, some vandalism reported.'

The AZ Star published a story on Monday, 'Tucson police: 4 arrested during protest near Reid Park, some vandalism reported.' In fact, it was a Black Lives Matter protest wherein a police officer was assaulted and a city bus shelter was spray painted with anti-police obscenity. About 100 protesters were involved. A more appropriate Star headline should have been 'Black Lives Matter protest results in aggravated assault on police officer and criminal damage.' TPD Chief Magnus said only a few of the protesters engaged in criminal activity but, 'the others seem to ignore or celebrate the conduct.' His Twitter comments resulted in dozens of retaliatory remarks accusing TPD of murder. When are people, especially moderate Democrats (if there are any left) going to wake up this chaos? As the Chief said, few committed crimes, but the rest seem to celebrate it. Where is the strong denunciation from Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, O'Halleran and Sinema of the nationwide attacks on police officers, violence and destruction? We get their silence.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
