Letter: Az Supreme Court Heartless

Re: the Oct. 10 article "Sentencing juveniles to de facto life terms is OK, Arizona high court rules."
I strongly encourage everyone to vote no for all incumbent AZ Supreme Justices. They voted unanimously to allow kids under 18 to effectively serve life sentences! Even the US Supremes have voted against life sentences for juveniles but these justices said they aren't life sentences they are concurrent sentences that just happened to add up to more than a hundred years.
They also said the US Supreme Court's decisions were based on "judgements of other nations and the international community." Apparently, they missed the class on the Magna Carta.
These kids committed terrible crimes and should be punished. They also need mental health support and perhaps life time counseling but not life sentences.
Science reports that the frontal lobe of children's' brains do not fully develop until around 25 years old. I think these justices are despicable and should be duly relieved of any future legal decisions.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
