Surprise! Surprise! Arizona taxpayers will be on the hook for $900 million for next year’s school vouchers - 63% more than was budgeted. The floodgates of voucher money are wide open as public schools continue to lose funding.

Today’s vouchers (ESAs) are a far cry from the original intent and mission: allowing taxpayer funds to enable disadvantaged and special-needs children to attend private and religious schools. Now, 75% of vouchers are going to students previously enrolled in private, for profit, and religious schools. Many of these students have little or no financial need, and I doubt most are not special-needs students.

To add further insult to this budget buster, Superintendent of PUBLIC Education Tom Horne has become a cheerleader for subsidizing wealthy private and religious schools – all at the expense of Arizona taxpayers. Horne is no advocate or promoter for Arizona’s State Board of Education’s mission of “fostering excellence in public education.” The systematic diversion of funding for public education continues.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown