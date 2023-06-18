The review of The Legend of Georgia McBride gave a good insight into why the show was playing, but let me give you an audience member's brief review as to why you should see it. This is the most delightful, fun, heart-warming and entertaining production I've enjoyed in the theater in some time. The story line is quite engaging, heart-warming, and extremely funny. Imagine how you would explain to your pregnant wife that the only job you could find is as a drag queen. There was never a dull moment, plenty of audience participation, and at the end of the final curtain call tears were falling from my eyes from laughing so hard. This is not to miss.