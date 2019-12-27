Letter: AZ top baby names and math

Sophia/Sofia, number 4 and 18, "but if you combine the number of newborn girls named one or the other, it would top the list, jumping ahead of Olivia." Olivia-406. Sophia-316, Sofia-70. 316 + 70= 386, less than 406. It looks like the Arizona Department of Health Services doesn't understand math either. #18- Sofia, 70. #19- Emily, 69. #20- Elizabeth, 168. Or did you drop a digit? Looks like you dropped quite a few, going further down the top girl names in AZ list. No digits dropped on the boys, though duplicates should hold the same place. #27 should be Adrian, Angel and Jacob. Same goes for later down the list, and 26th place on the girl's list. 316+170, IS greater than 406! Math matters! So does proper editing!
Carol Ann Karpen
Midtown
