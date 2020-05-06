Letter: AZ unemployment for PUA impossible for gig workers, etc.

In the Sunday Daily Star, writer David Wichner described the 'new' DES process by which self-employed and sole business owners must proceed to qualify for benefits. It's almost identical to the current DES requirements (X number of dollars made in X number of previous quarters). This formula in no way reflects how most gig workers, semi-retired people, or low income people earn money to live on! In contrast, they may have 3 decent gigs in Q1, then nothing for months. Or, they may not show profits on tax returns because too much went to expenses. Or, they may have three different 1099 jobs. DES has simply transferred an inadequate and inappropriate system to a third party. At this rate, many of us will never qualify for the federal PUA benefits.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
