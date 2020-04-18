Letter: AZ Unemployment System is archaic and detrimental

Thanks to Patty Machelor for her article April 2 about people trying to get unemployment benefits. However, I encourage her and others to dig deeper.
First, about the benefits themselves. I needed unemployment benefits over ten years ago...but DES and AZUI are still using the same badly designed online system. And WORSE: Over ten years ago they only paid a maximum of $240 per week, no matter what job you'd lost, and their payments have NOT CHANGED in over a decade...Where is all the money going that companies pay into UI benefits?
Second, both websites take you in circles. For those that are not computer savvy, the challenges are even greater. I feel that DES and AZUI deliberately make this a cumbersome process to discourage applicants, creating another barrier for people marginalized in our community.
These inadequacies are NOT just because of COVID-19...they are systemic and have needed attention for years.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!