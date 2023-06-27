Vouchers (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) provide parents with funds for private education. Parents get 90% of a student’s funding from their assigned public school to pay tuition. ESA awards range from $6,000 to $9,000 annually (without disabilities). Public schools must get a wide range of funding.

Where’s the equity? Private school annual tuition is around $10,000. You could pay up to $4000 out of pocket for private tuition, or, if your public school has more funding, substantially less. Proposition 208 tax on wages over $250,000 was more equitable and popular.

Where is the quality? The ECONOMIST reports that America’s private schools are a “motley bunch” and “evidence…that America’s private schoolers learn more…is less secure…” AZ Public schools are tested for language and math proficiency (azreportcards). AZ does not test private schools. A $6,700 public school is rated “C.” A $10,000 private school is “not found.”

School Choice without equity or quality measures is on shaky ground.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown