Re. the AZ water crisis, one helpful action would be to legislate that all new housing and building construction have rainwater collection systems for irrigation and gray water uses. The small extra construction costs can be passed on to the buyer. For installation in existing homes, a gov't largesse program such as the "Green New Deal" would be helpfull. I don't know why something like this has not been done years ago given the impending doomsday scenario.
Gerry Coorssen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.