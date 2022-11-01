Letter: Baby sitting the democrats

I am a registered democrat and while I believe that voting is important, at my age I don't need a baby sitter. First I get my mail in ballot, then someone calls to see if I received it and have I mailed it in. I did mail it in the day before. Then a few days later I get a notice that says that I haven't mailed my ballot. Then in the next four days, I get those pesky cardboard flyers (three of them) that tells the whole world which elections I have and have not voted in. Does anyone else thinks this is a bit over the top?