 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Baby sitting the democrats

  • Comments

I am a registered democrat and while I believe that voting is important, at my age I don't need a baby sitter. First I get my mail in ballot, then someone calls to see if I received it and have I mailed it in. I did mail it in the day before. Then a few days later I get a notice that says that I haven't mailed my ballot. Then in the next four days, I get those pesky cardboard flyers (three of them) that tells the whole world which elections I have and have not voted in. Does anyone else thinks this is a bit over the top?

Jeannette Jackman

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News