 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Back to Being Human
View Comments

Letter: Back to Being Human

I was reading through the editorials this morning and got to thinking or more like got to asking myself this question: “When did this country become so hate-filled and nasty?” Have I had my head in the sand or what? Please, don’t jump on the bandwagon and say, “Yes!” I still hold doors open for people, wish them a good morning, try to engage pleasantries, offer to help someone whenever I can, etc. So, again, I ask, when did we become so cynical and mean? Good Lord, something has to change and I mean soon, before we destroy one another. My Command Sergeant Major (God bless this guy) had three rules to live by: One, do the right thing [not the easy thing, the right thing]. Two, do everything you do to the best of your ability. Three, treat everyone the way you would like to be treated. Back to basics, people, it’s that simple.

Maureen Gagliardi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News