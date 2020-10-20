Letter: Back to Being Human

I was reading through the editorials this morning and got to thinking or more like got to asking myself this question: “When did this country become so hate-filled and nasty?” Have I had my head in the sand or what? Please, don’t jump on the bandwagon and say, “Yes!” I still hold doors open for people, wish them a good morning, try to engage pleasantries, offer to help someone whenever I can, etc. So, again, I ask, when did we become so cynical and mean? Good Lord, something has to change and I mean soon, before we destroy one another. My Command Sergeant Major (God bless this guy) had three rules to live by: One, do the right thing [not the easy thing, the right thing]. Two, do everything you do to the best of your ability. Three, treat everyone the way you would like to be treated. Back to basics, people, it’s that simple.
Maureen Gagliardi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
