Re: the July 19 article "El Charro has high hopes for its new hemp tamales."
Seriously? A front page, above the fold advertisement for a new tamale in Tucson? I can only assume that the layout people thought they were actually laying out a story for Caliente. Please send staff out to get some serious newspapers from around the country to learn what is considered front page news. Or, maybe, just sit in on the first day of a journalism class in a high school. I hope El Charro paid handsomely for the ad.
Barbara Rosenberg
Midtown
