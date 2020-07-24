Letter: Back to school in Arizona
It's hard to forecast the next school year. With Arizona one of the worst states for new COVID-19 deaths, the plan seems to be to reopen earlier than many states returning in September. An important part of elementary education is developing social and emotional skills. It seems bizarre to think of primary children fenced off from others behind computer screens. I have not seen any public discussion yet of what it will be like for children attending school for the first time. Those first days can be traumatic and tearful even if the child previously attended preschool.

Let's think hard about rearranging the school year. Start (and end) as late as necessary with health concerns foremost. Rearrange school vacations to get in all the school days we should have. Schedule extra instruction for children who have fallen way behind. Reach out to retired teachers, like myself, and other community members to help as volunteers. Use all resources available and consider all the options.

Margaret Goonan

Midtown

