Letter: BACK TO SCHOOL

The President has one last major play left to solidify his reelection. Wasted opportunity, mishandled national crises, and a general lack of leadership added to erratic international relations, a revolving door of cabinet members and firing effective watchdogs, blaming Denmark for not selling Greenland-- the absurdity goes on.
However, it's always about the economy, stupid. If the GDP and GNP could return to pre Covid levels, and unemployment retreats to Obama era numbers....then re-election chances improve .
People vote their wallets. Thrusting our children back to school, along with millions of teachers, caretakers,coaches, security guards, and administrators might very well re-energize the national wallet brining it back up to its usual 6.2% of our GNP. No other section of our national commerce, except travel and defense could engineer such a quick significant impact. Nevermind the health and lives of our children, parents, teachers etc. It's just another ploy to reach the win column on Nov.2.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
